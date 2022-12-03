Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
wevv.com
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
14news.com
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
wevv.com
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
14news.com
HPD responds to overturned vehicle accident on US Hwy 41
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday morning on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit. Earlier, HPD posted to their Facebook page that only one southbound lane was open due to the crash. HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle...
wevv.com
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire
A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
wxbc1043.com
William “Billy” Smiley
William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
wxbc1043.com
Lorene Bishop Compton
Lorene Bishop Compton, 83 of Utica, died Saturday, (12/03) at her residence. She is survived by her sons: Billy Compton of Masonville and Bruce Compton of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Annie Stephenson, Darlene Dowell and Doris McVicar; three brothers, Bill, Donnie and Kenny Bishop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/07) morning at 11 Eastern at Salem Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Tuesday (12/06) afternoon and at the church after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
14news.com
Coroner called to fire after truck hit building in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in Warrick County. It happened at Stacer Road and Highway 662. Dispatchers say a truck hit a building, and the building caught fire. This is behind the Phillips 66 gas station. Dispatchers say the...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
OPD looking for missing man
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Randy Kelley, 34, of Owensboro. Police did not provide many details surrounding Kelley’s disappearance, but OPD says he’s been missing since October 5. OPD describes Kelley as a man who stands at 5’6″, and he has brown eyes and hair. If you have […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
Comments / 0