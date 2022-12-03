Lorene Bishop Compton, 83 of Utica, died Saturday, (12/03) at her residence. She is survived by her sons: Billy Compton of Masonville and Bruce Compton of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Annie Stephenson, Darlene Dowell and Doris McVicar; three brothers, Bill, Donnie and Kenny Bishop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/07) morning at 11 Eastern at Salem Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Tuesday (12/06) afternoon and at the church after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.

UTICA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO