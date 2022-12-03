ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverport, KY

spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HPD responds to overturned vehicle accident on US Hwy 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday morning on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit. Earlier, HPD posted to their Facebook page that only one southbound lane was open due to the crash. HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire

A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

William “Billy” Smiley

William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
HARDINSBURG, KY
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
wxbc1043.com

Lorene Bishop Compton

Lorene Bishop Compton, 83 of Utica, died Saturday, (12/03) at her residence. She is survived by her sons: Billy Compton of Masonville and Bruce Compton of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Annie Stephenson, Darlene Dowell and Doris McVicar; three brothers, Bill, Donnie and Kenny Bishop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/07) morning at 11 Eastern at Salem Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Tuesday (12/06) afternoon and at the church after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.
UTICA, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
k105.com

Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November

Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Coroner called to fire after truck hit building in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a fire in Warrick County. It happened at Stacer Road and Highway 662. Dispatchers say a truck hit a building, and the building caught fire. This is behind the Phillips 66 gas station. Dispatchers say the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for missing man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Randy Kelley, 34, of Owensboro. Police did not provide many details surrounding Kelley’s disappearance, but OPD says he’s been missing since October 5. OPD describes Kelley as a man who stands at 5’6″, and he has brown eyes and hair. If you have […]
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022

Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

