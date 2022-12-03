ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim

A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
GRANDVIEW, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
GRANDVIEW, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin

CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months

An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May of last year will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Inez Davis Taylor, 82

Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

Former ACX Employee Suspected of Arson That Destroyed Ellensburg Rec Center

Kittitas Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a former ACX employee Friday night, suspected of causing the fire that ultimately destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club. Around 8 p.m., Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant to 24-year-old Lyle ‘Chance’ Morgan at his residence at East Helena Avenue Ellensburg,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jessica Marie Seifert, 50

Jessica Marie Seifert, 50, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA

