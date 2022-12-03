Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim
A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high
Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
610KONA
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin
CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
KIMA TV
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Grandview
GRANDVIEW - Yakima County Sheriff (YSO) deputies are looking into an apparent homicide that happened in Grandview recently. On the evening of November 23rd, Grandview police responded to an incident at the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. When they arrived, they say they saw a car smashed...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months
An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May of last year will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was...
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Inez Davis Taylor, 82
Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
KIMA TV
Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
kpq.com
Former ACX Employee Suspected of Arson That Destroyed Ellensburg Rec Center
Kittitas Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a former ACX employee Friday night, suspected of causing the fire that ultimately destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club. Around 8 p.m., Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant to 24-year-old Lyle ‘Chance’ Morgan at his residence at East Helena Avenue Ellensburg,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jessica Marie Seifert, 50
Jessica Marie Seifert, 50, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Comments / 0