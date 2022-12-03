Watch party to cheer on U.S. against Netherlands

Saturday morning the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will play against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup, and you can watch the game as if you are right there.

The Nashville Soccer Club will host a watch party to cheer them on at Geodis Park.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the game starts at 9.

When people cheer on the U.S. team they will also be cheering on two Nashville Soccer Club players, Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman.

This is round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar — the knockout stage of the tournament.

Zimmerman was a starter in the first two games against Wales and England and is credited for saving the last match they were in against Iran.

Moore also played in the final minutes of the England match.

The Nashville Soccer Club says it is so special to see their players on the national stage.

The watch party is free and will happen rain or shine. People are encouraged to bring blankets, but chairs are not allowed.

Those attending the watch party can park in lot 10 coming in through the North Gate.