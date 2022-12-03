Read full article on original website
SPORTS: Tigers, Lady Tigers Return To Court Tonight; ‘Cats Win In London; Bowl Schedule Announced
WHITESVILLE (12/05/22) — The Breckinridge County Lady Tigers and Fighting Tigers return to the court tonight with a doubleheader at Whitesville Trinity. Coverage on 104.3, the River begins around 5:15 ahead of the girls’ game at 5:30 this afternoon (corrected times). UNDATED (12/04/22) — Cason Wallace scored 14...
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski Address Louisville Rumors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With news of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to take the job at Cincinnati, rumors began to swirl because of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's ties to the Cardinals' program. Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski held a press conference Monday morning to discuss...
Colonels, Thomas Knock Out North
The (0-1) Henderson County Colonels faced off against the (1-1) Evansville North Huskies on the road in Evansville last night. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 16-8 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 9-4, as the score at halftime was a 13 point lead for the Colonels with the score 25-12.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-53 Loss vs. Miami
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their loss to the Hurricanes:
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
William “Billy” Smiley
William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
Lorene Bishop Compton
Lorene Bishop Compton, 83 of Utica, died Saturday, (12/03) at her residence. She is survived by her sons: Billy Compton of Masonville and Bruce Compton of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Annie Stephenson, Darlene Dowell and Doris McVicar; three brothers, Bill, Donnie and Kenny Bishop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/07) morning at 11 Eastern at Salem Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington after 1 Eastern Tuesday (12/06) afternoon and at the church after 9 Eastern Wednesday morning. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Owensboro says goodbye to Elmer Smith Station stacks
The two stacks that stood tall for decades on the eastside of Owensboro are coming down with a bang!
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
The purchase of nearly a dozen Owensboro properties could make room for new indoor sports complex
The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will meet again this evening. One item on the agenda is the potential purchase of nearly a dozen properties, to make room for a future indoor sports complex, and the continued revitalization of the downtown area. The properties owned by Gipe Enterprises include several along...
