Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town
CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 5–12)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
Kalamazoo County farm challenges court order that ceased commercial operations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A Comstock Township farm that was ordered to cease commercial operations after being found in violation of multiple zoning ordinances is fighting back. Soil Friends, which sells Christmas trees, hard cider and other items on their Comstock Township property near Galesburg, at 1701 N. 33rd...
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Soccer field upgrades, bathrooms, new trail proposed at Kalamazoo city park
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to invest over $1 million in improvements to a city park, seeking stimulus grant funding to cover the majority of the bill. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday, Dec. 5, to apply for an approximately $815,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to cover much of the cost for improvements at Emerald Park to install permanent soccer facilities with nets and benches, a permanent bathroom facility, a new asphalt trail, a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station and some other features.
Seaway Drive lane closures could slow traffic in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lane closures on Seaway Drive in and around Muskegon could cause some traffic delays this week. Lane closures for bridge work are planned on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Closures on the northbound and southbound U.S. 31...
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
Muskegon Heights marijuana dispensary offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabis
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Inspired by the success of the McDonald’s Monopoly game, The Reef is giving away special grand prizes for cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to other prizes, customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of marijuana. Called “Reefopoly” in reference to the Monopoly-inspired game...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422
A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
