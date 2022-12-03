ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

boatingindustry.com

Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location

Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town

CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Soccer field upgrades, bathrooms, new trail proposed at Kalamazoo city park

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to invest over $1 million in improvements to a city park, seeking stimulus grant funding to cover the majority of the bill. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday, Dec. 5, to apply for an approximately $815,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to cover much of the cost for improvements at Emerald Park to install permanent soccer facilities with nets and benches, a permanent bathroom facility, a new asphalt trail, a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station and some other features.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422

A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
