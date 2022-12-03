Read full article on original website
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Boys Earn Frustrating Win Against Dominguez
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
Boys’ Soccer: Wilson Plays Downey To A Draw
He562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A late equalizer off the head of Ian Bond salvaged a point for Wilson boys’ soccer in a 1-1...
Vote now: Does St. John Bosco or Mater Dei win our High School Football Playoff mock semifinal?
Which team advances to the final against the winner of the vote between Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central?
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Dominguez Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. An LBC native, Mike...
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 2
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Three teams in the Moore League remain unbeaten at this early stage of the season, with a combined 18-1 record among the top four teams. Millikan is 7-0 and has this week off, while Lakewood is coming off an impressive performance over the weekend at the Saddleback Water Polo Tournament, where they won the Gold Division to improve to 5-0 on the year.
Will USC QB Caleb Williams play in Cotton Bowl?
Caleb Williams' remarkable season might be over. USC's sophomore quarterback suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game and might be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Trojans are scheduled to play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in first CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 in the first CIF polls of the season released on Monday. La Habra, coming off a big week at the Mariko Memorial Classic in Irvine, is ranked first in the 3A poll. Yorba Linda is second, Newport Harbor third and Laguna Hills sixth in 3A.
Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
Obituary: Keith Hansen, Longtime Administrator and Encourager, Passes at 73
Every community is like a tapestry, with many individual threads woven together into a whole. The Long Beach community lost a vital piece of its tapestry last weekend with the unexpected and sudden passing of Keith Hansen, a longtime school administrator, volunteer, and encourager. Hansen was 73 years old, and died of a heart attack Saturday after returning home from his morning run.
wolfsports.com
2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings
USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say
Riverside resident Tyler Shackelford, 30, was arrested by Long Beach detectives in the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in Riverside after authorities identified him as the second suspect in the April slaying of 47-year-old Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. The post 2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Comments / 0