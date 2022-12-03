The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Three teams in the Moore League remain unbeaten at this early stage of the season, with a combined 18-1 record among the top four teams. Millikan is 7-0 and has this week off, while Lakewood is coming off an impressive performance over the weekend at the Saddleback Water Polo Tournament, where they won the Gold Division to improve to 5-0 on the year.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO