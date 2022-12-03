Read full article on original website
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
3 Places to Find That Perfect Christmas Tree in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
Lancaster Farming
New Milkshake Flavor Will Be Available at 2023 PA Farm Show; Here's How to Try It Early
Milkshakes from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association are one of the most popular food items at the PA Farm Show, usually served in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate. In 2023, the PA Dairymen's Association will launch a new flavor of milkshake at the Farm Show: orange cream. The PA Farm...
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Lehigh Valley 2-Month-Old On Ventilator In ICU Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for Calliope, a beloved two-month-old infant from the Lehigh Valley who is on a ventilator struggling to breathe in the ICU.Kelsey Simms of Easton has been out of work to care for her daughter, Calliope Lillian, who has been on a ventilator in the ICU of a local hospital to d…
sauconsource.com
Crash Closes Major U. Saucon Intersection, Drivers Told to Avoid Area
Drivers heading to work or on holiday shopping excursions Monday morning were being told to avoid a major intersection in Upper Saucon Township, after a crash involving a tractor-trailer took out the traffic signals there around 5:40 a.m. The rollover crash at Rt. 309 and Center Valley Parkway closed 309...
Main Line Media News
Chester County man jailed for DUI crash that injured others in New Hanover
NORRISTOWN — A Chester County man was jailed after he admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a two-vehicle head-on crash in New Hanover that seriously injured two men in the second vehicle. David Alexander Kaeck, 39, of the unit block off Charles Street, Malvern, was...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78
A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
bctv.org
Cumru Township Police Department Warns of Local Phone Scam
Recently, a distraught citizen came to the Police Station due to a phone conversation they were actively having with someone claiming to be a member of the Cumru Township Police Department. This individual was telling the citizen that there was an issue with their bank accounts and actions needed to be taken immediately in order to avoid federal arrest warrants and criminal charges being placed against them.
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to expand into Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky
Wawa is there for Pennsylvanians who take discount flights to Florida. The convenience store is also prepared to serve locals who stray into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. But now, the Pennsylvania-based chain is looking to the west, and will add stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
