Lower Heidelberg Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
bctv.org

Cumru Township Police Department Warns of Local Phone Scam

Recently, a distraught citizen came to the Police Station due to a phone conversation they were actively having with someone claiming to be a member of the Cumru Township Police Department. This individual was telling the citizen that there was an issue with their bank accounts and actions needed to be taken immediately in order to avoid federal arrest warrants and criminal charges being placed against them.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wawa to expand into Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky

Wawa is there for Pennsylvanians who take discount flights to Florida. The convenience store is also prepared to serve locals who stray into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. But now, the Pennsylvania-based chain is looking to the west, and will add stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

