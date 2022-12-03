Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Lehigh Valley 2-Month-Old On Ventilator In ICU Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for Calliope, a beloved two-month-old infant from the Lehigh Valley who is on a ventilator struggling to breathe in the ICU.Kelsey Simms of Easton has been out of work to care for her daughter, Calliope Lillian, who has been on a ventilator in the ICU of a local hospital to d…
How 2 Lehigh Valley legends helped the U.S. Postal Service close out the 20th Century | Historical headlines
Not one but two Lehigh Valley legends helped to close out the 20th century by appearing on U.S. Postal Service stamps. Twenty-five years ago this week, The Express-Times reported that Easton-based Crayola and Bethlehem-area poet Stephen Vincent Benét would be featured on stamps issued the following year. Crayola slid...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78
A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to expand into Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky
Wawa is there for Pennsylvanians who take discount flights to Florida. The convenience store is also prepared to serve locals who stray into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. But now, the Pennsylvania-based chain is looking to the west, and will add stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating multiple burglary reports in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating following two reported burglaries in Lower Saucon Twp. They are reported in the 1800 block of Obrien’s Ct. The first happened Friday just after 6 p.m. Police say they discovered a broken rear window. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken.
sanatogapost.com
Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
