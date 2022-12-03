Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
3 Places to Find That Perfect Christmas Tree in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Swat team punches hole in ceiling of a women's home on a false tip
A Denver Police Department SWAT team searched a 77-year-old woman's home after a "Find My" iPhone app ping in the area. The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
WFMZ-TV Online
Case moves forward against Allentown homicide suspect
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The case against a man accused in a deadly 2021 shooting is moving forward. A judge determined during a preliminary hearing Tuesday that there is enough evidence to proceed with homicide charges against Raymond Gourgue. Gourgue, 35, was arrested in October for allegedly shooting and killing 43-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving morning. Police say a black Cadillac hit a pedestrian who was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. The driver didn't stop, and kept going south over Hamilton Street, police say. It happened around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police hit-and-run pedestrian
Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run A car hit a pedestrian early on Thanksgiving morning and kept going, police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot outside Wawa in Palmer Township, DA says
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Wawa in Northampton County. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township. District Attorney Terry Houck says a gunshot victim is at St. Luke's Hospital...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Xzavier Wayman booking photo
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem. 36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading/Central York and Wilson WL/Central Dauphin boys bball, 12.6.22
Reading and Wilson West Lawn opening up home play for the first time this season. Both the Red Knights and Bulldogs taking care of business on their home courts.
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animals killed in fire at wildlife rehab center
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a building housing animals at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, emergency dispatchers said. A person who works at the center says all of the animals in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hunterdon Co. nonprofit leader opens up about racist experiences with hopes to spark change
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. It comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. The rural hills of Hunterdon County can be quiet, sometimes too much so, for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
