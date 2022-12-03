ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Case moves forward against Allentown homicide suspect

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The case against a man accused in a deadly 2021 shooting is moving forward. A judge determined during a preliminary hearing Tuesday that there is enough evidence to proceed with homicide charges against Raymond Gourgue. Gourgue, 35, was arrested in October for allegedly shooting and killing 43-year-old...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving morning. Police say a black Cadillac hit a pedestrian who was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. The driver didn't stop, and kept going south over Hamilton Street, police say. It happened around...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA
Person shot outside Wawa in Palmer Township, DA says

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Wawa in Northampton County. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township. District Attorney Terry Houck says a gunshot victim is at St. Luke's Hospital...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Xzavier Wayman booking photo

Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
Animals killed in fire at wildlife rehab center

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a building housing animals at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, emergency dispatchers said. A person who works at the center says all of the animals in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA

