Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans spotting signs of weakness in Brazil's defeat to Cameroon would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 win over South Korea for the Group G winners that should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland
Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal
Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
Are there World Cup games today? Why no scheduled matches played from Qatar on Wednesday
Football fans the world over have been spoilt with countless hours of match action since the World Cup began at the end of November. During the group stages, there were up to four games per day, and even as we reached the Round of 16 there was no let up in the action, with two games per day keeping football fans engrossed as the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe carried their sides to the quarterfinals.
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup boots: Name and price of Portugal star's Nike shoes
Cristiano Ronaldo is lining up at his fifth World Cup at Qatar 2022 with another flashy pair of boots on his feet. The Portugal star has been turning heads on the world stage since 2006 in Germany but is yet to win the biggest tournament of them all. With new...
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
