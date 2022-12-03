Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.

