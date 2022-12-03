ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

floridaescape.com

Foxtail Coffee in West Winter Garden

Foxtail Coffee, West Winter Garden is located on West Colonial Drive. This location is equipped with a convenient drive-thru and also offers plenty of indoor/outdoor seating, for all of your Foxtail favorites. Plan a visit soon as they have something for everyone. Located close to Avant Concierge Urology: Sijo J....
WINTER GARDEN, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more

Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the best places to see the Christmas lights in Central Florida is in historic Winter Park. Of course, you can see the lights up and down Park Avenue and in many of the neighborhoods, but if you want a hidden tour of lights, then you have to hit the water!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 5, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida can expect a stretch of dry, warm weather over the next several days. High surf conditions exist due to a post-season tropical disturbance far out in the Atlantic Ocean.
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami

Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
MIAMI, FL

