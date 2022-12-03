Read full article on original website
floridaescape.com
Foxtail Coffee in West Winter Garden
Foxtail Coffee, West Winter Garden is located on West Colonial Drive. This location is equipped with a convenient drive-thru and also offers plenty of indoor/outdoor seating, for all of your Foxtail favorites. Plan a visit soon as they have something for everyone. Located close to Avant Concierge Urology: Sijo J....
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more
Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Fourth person dies days after blaze that ignited fireworks
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A fourth person has died days after a fire broke out at an Orlando-area warehouse that ignited fireworks inside the building, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says. Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, has been identified as the fourth death in the fire at the Magic in the Sky...
Kissimmee shopping district hosts holiday events in December
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Promenade at Sunset Walk will host a special holiday celebration event lineup this month. The Kissimmee entertainment and shopping district will hold “Holinights Celebrations” on select nights until December 24. Guests can see the lighting of a 40-foot tree, listen to live music...
Kissimmee’s Old Town hosts annual toy drive for the holiday season
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Old Town’s Annual Holiday Car Cruiser Toy Drive happened Friday and Saturday morning. All different kinds of vehicles drove by and donated toys for Osceola County on Aging. Money collected from fountains throughout the Brick Streets of Old Town is donated to the Cruiser Toy...
9 spots around Orlando to celebrate National Cookie Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dec. 4 marks National Cookie Day. We put together the following list of popular and new spots for you to visit around Orlando and celebrate this sweet day. Crumbl is a fan favorite known for its large cookies, perfect for sharing. One location is in Winter Park.
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening. Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park. The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road. Universal...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the best places to see the Christmas lights in Central Florida is in historic Winter Park. Of course, you can see the lights up and down Park Avenue and in many of the neighborhoods, but if you want a hidden tour of lights, then you have to hit the water!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse. The woman said she was walking home on Washington Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night when a...
fox35orlando.com
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
fox35orlando.com
Off-duty Florida firefighter renders aid to child on Christmas parade float
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A child who was experiencing a medical emergency while riding on a Christmas parade float was rescued by a quick-thinking, off-duty member of the Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR). Dustin Bovill and his family were enjoying the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday evening when Bovill saw...
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Popular Sanford restaurant opening location in College Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Don’t quote me in your article,...
Osceola County Courthouse offers winter-themed weddings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — If you want to get married inside but also want that touch of winter, a Central Florida courthouse has a solution during the holiday season. Osceola Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Kevin Soto and his team have transformed Judge Jon B. Morgan Osceola County Courthouse into a winter wonderland.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee’s Festival of Lights Parade to Shine Through the Streets of Kissimmee Saturday December 10
The Kissimmee Festival of Lights , one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades will return to the streets of Historic Downtown Kissimmee on Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and it’s sure to be the brightest, the most electric, and the most magical Festival of Lights Parade of all time, sponsored by KUA.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida can expect a stretch of dry, warm weather over the next several days. High surf conditions exist due to a post-season tropical disturbance far out in the Atlantic Ocean.
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
