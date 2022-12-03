ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated New Year's Six bowl projections, game odds following USC's loss

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Week 14 games consisted of conference championship contests.

No. 4 USC lost to No. 11 Utah, 47-24, Friday in the Pac-12 championship game.

Following the Trojans’ loss, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released updated New Year’s Six bowl projections and odds.

Updated bowl projections are listed below.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia (minus-5) versus Ohio State

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Capital One Orange Bowl: Clemson (minus-1) versus Tennessee or Tennessee (minus-6.5) versus North Carolina

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: USC (minus-5) versus Tulane or USC (minus-7) versus UCF

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

