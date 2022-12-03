ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CANYON LAKE, TX
CBS Austin

Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas

Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX

