Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Conway opens new trail, expansion project continues
After years of mapping out new trails for the city, runners can finally set their feet on one in person.
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little Rock
Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers are currently responding to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.
Kenny Chesney coming to North Little Rock next year on tour
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kenny Chesney will be coming to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, along with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets for the I Go Back tour will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m., with an 8-ticket limit per household.
mysaline.com
Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton
The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers
BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
Used car dealerships in Little Rock work to keep up with demand
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself in the market for a car your options might be limited—Car dealerships have been working to meet the demand they have seen while bouncing back from various shortages. Like all businesses, dealerships were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You...
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
KATV
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
mysaline.com
You could soon get fined up to $500 for barking dogs in the County; Meeting Dec 6th on that and more
The Saline County Public Works and Safety Committee, as well as the Finance Committee, will meet Tuesday, December 6th. The public is invited to come to the meetings, to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse, in Courtroom #3. The agendas follow:. Public Works and Safety Committee. –...
KTLO
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
KTLO
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
Comments / 0