North Little Rock, AR

mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton

The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
BENTON, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club

Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR

