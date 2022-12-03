Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Family of missing former UH student desperate for answers as search continues
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston man who disappeared during a trip to Canyon Lake is desperate for answers. Aamir Ali, a former University of Houston student, was last seen Saturday on a camping trip with friends near San Antonio. They said he went for a walk and never returned. Aamir's clothes and phone were found near the water where a search dog picked up his scent.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital
The update on Cantu's condition comes days after ex-SAPD officer James Brennand was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder.
KSAT 12
Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires
San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu Jr. rehospitalized for complications after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in October was hospitalized again, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. An update from Saturday states that Erik Cantu Jr. was back in the hospital, but it’s unclear if he’s still there.
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
beckerspayer.com
Humana, BCBS Texas cut ties with San Antonio home health firm after owner charged with premiums theft
Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have canceled their contracts with San Antonio-based Superior Home Health Services after the owner was indicted in connection with the theft of employee insurance premiums, ABC-affiliate KSAT reported Dec. 2. According to the report, owner and CEO Belinda Jo Juarez was indicted...
Food truck owner robbed, then shot when he tried to go after the suspect who stole his money
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown. It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the location for...
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
Sweet TX Dog Survives Being Intentionally Shot In Head w/ Arrow
I'm going to start with, what kind of person intentionally shoots a dog with an arrow?. The kind of person that hopefully goes to jail for animal cruelty. And for dog lovers everywhere, good news, that might very well happen. When I first saw the photo, I thought it was...
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
KENS 5
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
6 missing San Antonio children found, mother arrested
The state was granted temporary custody of the children earlier this week.
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
After online attacks, San Antonio venue The Starlighter cancels drag shows for rest of 2022
In an online statement, the venue said it felt 'unsafe' after being bullied and subjected to anti-LGBTQ+ statements on Twitter.
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1