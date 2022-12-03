ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KHOU

Family of missing former UH student desperate for answers as search continues

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston man who disappeared during a trip to Canyon Lake is desperate for answers. Aamir Ali, a former University of Houston student, was last seen Saturday on a camping trip with friends near San Antonio. They said he went for a walk and never returned. Aamir's clothes and phone were found near the water where a search dog picked up his scent.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires

San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
