Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH
A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Family IDs 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Lowell Basement Freezer: Report
A 37-year-old man who was found dead in a basement freezer at a Lowell home has been identified by his family as John Wayne Potter, NBC10 Boston reports.While not officially identified, Potter's body was found in a chest freezer at a home on Coburn Street in Lowell on Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet rep…
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
‘It was the loudest’: Woman escapes injury when concrete falls off overpass in Newbury
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who narrowly avoided serious injury when a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car while she was driving on I-95 in Newbury is sounding the alarm to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was...
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
Double shooting in Dorchester injures two
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding
MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
Man found sleeping in Dorchester public school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. The incident occurred at the Richard School, when staff found the man at the beginning of the day. Boston Public Schools released a statement, and said in part: “We were...
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer
LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
Gyrocopter crashes at Beverly Airport, pilot hospitalized
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating after a plane crashed at the Beverly Airport Sunday afternoon. According to Beverly Police, a small gyrocopter crashed at the airport. The pilot was the only person on board, and he was rushed to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.
