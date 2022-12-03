NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.

