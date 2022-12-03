ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH

A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH
whdh.com

Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
NEWBURY, MA
whdh.com

Double shooting in Dorchester injures two

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding

MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

Man found sleeping in Dorchester public school

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. The incident occurred at the Richard School, when staff found the man at the beginning of the day. Boston Public Schools released a statement, and said in part: “We were...
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer

LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Gyrocopter crashes at Beverly Airport, pilot hospitalized

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating after a plane crashed at the Beverly Airport Sunday afternoon. According to Beverly Police, a small gyrocopter crashed at the airport. The pilot was the only person on board, and he was rushed to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.
BEVERLY, MA

