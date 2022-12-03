After a shock win over Chelsea in the opening match of the season, it’s been a string of frustrating results for the Liverpool FC Women. The performances have been getting better, but Matt Beard’s side was only able to scrape together a paltry two additional points coming into the match with West Ham. Liverpool finally put it all together against the Hammers, finding their offense early before gritting out the win with some solid defending to finish the game off. The win elevated the Reds to 9th in the table.

2 DAYS AGO