England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings
England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer’s biggest prize. Morocco...
World Cup Previews: Portugal vs Switzerland | An upset in the making?
When Portugal and Switzerland walk out onto the Lusail Stadium pitch, they will both be hoping to turn the corner on their mostly underwhelming World Cup histories. Portugal, the 2016 European Champions have only qualified for the last eight of the tournament in 2006 with their previous time was in 1966. Switzerland have not been in the quarter finals since 1958.
Olivier Giroud grabs France record but still has to fight Mbappé for attention | Ben Fisher
Olivier Giroud scored his 52nd goal for his country and deserved the ovation but Kylian Mbappé scored twice to ensure win against Poland
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first-Test win
First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs. England pulled off one of their greatest...
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Win Over West Ham
After a shock win over Chelsea in the opening match of the season, it’s been a string of frustrating results for the Liverpool FC Women. The performances have been getting better, but Matt Beard’s side was only able to scrape together a paltry two additional points coming into the match with West Ham. Liverpool finally put it all together against the Hammers, finding their offense early before gritting out the win with some solid defending to finish the game off. The win elevated the Reds to 9th in the table.
World Cup Daily: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham show the future is now
The future of soccer is in good hands. As England and France cruised to the quarterfinals Sunday, Kylian Mbappé, 23, and Jude Bellingham, 19, shined for their countries. Now, the two young stars will face off in a quarterfinal for the ages this Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta
Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league
Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
City back together in Abu Dhabi
After a couple of weeks off since the Premier League paused for the World Cup, those who haven't been to Qatar are linking up in Abu Dhabi for a bit of warm-weather training. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken the likes Stefan Oretga, Scott Carson, Riyad Mahrez and...
Michael O'Neill: The moments that made returning boss a NI legend
They say you should never go back. Yet, try telling that to the Green and White Army. They've got what they wanted. Less than 1,000 days since he departed Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland manager. He will be doing well to get near his...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, December 5
We’re still a few weeks away from the return of the Premier League, but the EFL Championship has already picked back up!. Most clubs will resume fixtures this coming weekend, but Millwall and Sunderland were already back in action this past weekend to make up for Matchday nine. Former...
