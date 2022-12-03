Read full article on original website
DSU joins Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance
Thirteen colleges and universities from across the Northern Plains to the Rocky Mountain west have partnered to form a regional technology and innovation alliance. Dakota State University in Madison is a partner in this group, which aims to provide lasting opportunities for innovation-led economic growth in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
Madison Gymnastics Gets Third Straight Win of the Season
Yesterday, the Madison Gymnastics team competed against West Central and the Bulldogs were able to get their third straight win to start the season, beating the Trojans by a score of 132.35-111.15. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans in all four categories on their way to a win. In the bars,...
Madison Wrestles at the Flandreau Invitational
Over the weekend, the Madison Wrestling team competed in the Flandreau Booster Club Invitational, with two wrestlers finishing first and seven others placing within the top three. Wyatt Pickard (106lb) was one of the two first place finishers for Madison, winning both this quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall before...
Perry Fischer
Perry Fischer, 63, of Madison passed away on December 2, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services are pending with the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Kelly Heumiller
Kelly Heumiller, 63, of Salem passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 1, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 7 at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
KJAM Parade of Lights winners
Madison Area Pink Ladies - "Most Beautiful" Egan Avenue in downtown Madison was lit up with holiday spirit on Saturday night as the community turned out for KJAM’s first ever Parade of Lights in Madison. The Parade included more than 40 entries, with everything from horses and trucks to large equipment, trains and floats.
Angels still available on Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Trees
The Lake County Food Pantry is looking for people to help fulfill all the wishes of children on the county’s Angel Trees. There are still close to 90 angels on the trees in need of adopting at this time. The Angel Trees are located at Gary’s Bakery, Montgomery’s and the Madison Public Library.
Dolores Kolbeck
Dolores “Squeak” Kolbeck, 95, of Salem passed away on December 1, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. A rosary will be prayed at 3 pm on Monday at Kinzley Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm.
