Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate Brandon house fire
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire...
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood day-care provider facing charges
INWOOD—A 27-year-old Inwood woman was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on two counts of child endangerment. The arrest of Hannah Louise Olson stemmed from two separate investigations regarding incidents in May and August at her in-home day care, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. In the May incident,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton house deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canton Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman deemed a Canton home a “total loss” following a fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Timmerman, the fire was already coming out of the windows when responders arrived on scene. The fire was advanced enough that firefighters were not able to go inside the home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching
The Transportation Security Administration is reporting a nationwide increase in the number of firearms recovered at checkpoints, including the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Remote job opportunities dwindling according to report. Updated: 5 hours ago. A report from LinkedIn shows remote job listings dropped from 20% to 14% from February to...
brookingsradio.com
Suspect in Brookings burglaries faces additional charges
One of the men accused of burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point is now facing additional charges. Authorities arrested Mitchell Arevalo last week. He and Dakota Durrani are charged with burglary and grand theft in Brookings County. The two men are accused in a series of structure and vehicle burglaires, including the theft of a number of guns.
KELOLAND TV
Mapping a murder with surveillance cameras
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A murder that happened in one central Sioux Falls neighborhood would have been much more difficult to solve without area surveillance cameras. The body of Paul Billion was found in his Sioux Falls home, three days after he died. After a walkthrough of the crime scene and collecting evidence, police turned to the first of many surveillance cameras that would prove consequential in locating the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
Possible plea change in Scotland murder case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea. Francis Lange, 43, is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, including a child in November 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Comments / 0