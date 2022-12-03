ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

wdadradio.com

SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD

Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’

On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
wdadradio.com

IUP TRACK AND FIELD EXCELS AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE ICEBREAKER

The indoor track and field season started for IUP on Friday with the Youngstown State University Icebreaker. Junior Hailey Dodson placed fourth in shotput with a throw of 12.80 meters. Junior Cassidy Kline placed seventh in the 400m with a time of 59.62. Fellow junior Jayden Thomas finished eighth in the high jump with a 1.93m mark.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

DONNA KURCSICS, 60

Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99

Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93

Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

GEORGEANN LONG, 85

Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT

The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
explore venango

Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
CLARION, PA
wdadradio.com

CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
CLYMER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens

DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
CLEARFIELD, PA
wdadradio.com

REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

