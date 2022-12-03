Read full article on original website
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD
Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
IUP TRACK AND FIELD EXCELS AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE ICEBREAKER
The indoor track and field season started for IUP on Friday with the Youngstown State University Icebreaker. Junior Hailey Dodson placed fourth in shotput with a throw of 12.80 meters. Junior Cassidy Kline placed seventh in the 400m with a time of 59.62. Fellow junior Jayden Thomas finished eighth in the high jump with a 1.93m mark.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area grad Adam Marco named Ballpark Digest's 2022 Broadcaster of the Year
There are 120 minor-league baseball teams with broadcasters, and Adam Marco stands among the best of them. The voice of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, was named Ballpark Digest’s 2022 Broadcaster of the Year. “To be recognized and even just considered for it...
Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis on Transfer Decision
Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer surprised some of his Pitt Panthers teammates.
Boston College Transfer Phil Jurkovec Interested in Pitt
A return home could finally be in store for the Pitt Panthers target.
DONNA KURCSICS, 60
Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
Latrobe photographer Clare Kaczmarek earns 3-peat in regional photo contest
For the third consecutive year, Latrobe resident Clare Kaczmarek captured first place in the Places category of the 2022 Go Laurel Highlands Photo Contest, with a sunrise photo taken in May at Baughman Rock Overlook, above the Youghiogheny River Gorge south of Ohiopyle. Kaczmarek said she had to get up...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
explore venango
Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens
DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS
Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
Civic Empathy exhibits reveal Westmoreland history of slavery, racial justice
Pennsylvania was a haven in the decades preceding the Civil War for people seeking to escape enslavement in the South. But that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania’s earlier years, when enslaved people and those who claimed ownership of them were part of the local population, including in Westmoreland County.
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
