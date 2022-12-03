Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mike Zahs
On today’s program, we are talking with Mike Zahs about his Nativity Scenes on display at Hills Bank.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Community Foundation of Washington County establishes New Endowment Funds
The Community Foundation of Washington County has recently established two new endowment funds in memory of two Washington residents. The John Kessell Legacy Music Education Fund was established this year. The fund will go through the Washington Music Boosters and will provide support for the K-12 music programs and students. The second fund established was Mrs. Driscoll’s Pick and Keep Book Fund for Judy Marshall Driscoll. The fund will be used to support the distribution of books to students at the St. James School in Washington. Listen Thursday to the Halcyon House Washington Page during the morning, midday, and evening magazines to hear from Millie Youngquist, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Washington County, as she gives us more background about these funds and other opportunities.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library to hold a Washington Writers Workshop
The Washington Public Library is holding a Washington Writers Workshop on December 10th from 10 AM to 12. They will have a virtual presentation from author Ginnia Kovach, from the Iowa State University Department of English, who writes fiction as well as poetry, in the first hour, and they will workshop submissions in the second hour. This workshop is open to adults and teens. Contact the Washington Public Library with any questions.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRANDON MARQUARDT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brandon Marquardt, Chief Deputy for Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about their annual toy drive, going on now.
kciiradio.com
Live Animal Christmas Show Performance for Washington Residents
Forty-eight years ago, Marion Avenue Baptist Church put together the very first Live Animal Christmas Play. What started out as a simple production has turned into a Christmas event. Taking place in the church auditorium, the play features a series of theatrical scenes bringing to life the Christmas story. There is a special performance of the Live Animal Christmas Show scheduled exclusively for residents of Washington County on Wednesday, December 7th at 6 PM, this and every performance of the show are free of charge.
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TREVOR SHERPING & OLIVIA KAHLER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Kalona Public Library Director, Trevor Sherping, and Director of Youth Services, Olivia Kahler, about the library’s success in the year 2022.
kciiradio.com
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
kciiradio.com
Helen M. Reschly
Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for 92-year-old Helen M. Reschly of Washington. Private family interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
KCRG.com
Large Christmas light display in Fairfax continues tradition of giving back
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Tomash loves to see people drive by his Fairfax home. ”It would be bad if we put it up and nobody drove by. Once in a while we’ll have Santa here and that gets people to stop and get out of their cars,” Tomash said.
cbs2iowa.com
$5,000 reward for information on cat shot with crossbow in Cedar County
Cedar County — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Cedar County. Around Oct. 30, family members found...
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors met on Monday, December 5. After approving the minutes from the last two meetings, the board met with County Engineer DeWayne Heintz. Heintz provided updates on the overlay project for sections of 218th Boulevard which runs through Lockridge. Crews have been working on the shoulder to improve water drainage conditions of the road. Heintz added that in his monthly staff meeting, crews reviewed snow plowing safety in preparation for winter weather.
kciiradio.com
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Comments / 0