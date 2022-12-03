Effective: 2022-12-07 09:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Hancock; Huron; Lake; Lorain; Marion; Medina; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Summit; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 55 MINUTES AGO