Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Mahoning by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Erie, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Erie; Lorain; Lucas; Ottawa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...In Ohio, Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain and Ashtabula Inland Counties. In Pennsylvania, Southern Erie and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix Snow across Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through this morning A band of moderate snow across central Minnesota will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through this morning. Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected. Visibilities of a mile or less are occurring within the band. Slow down and allow yourself extra time for your morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility especially south of Trims Camp. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds to 50 mph in passes will continue through this afternoon then become northerly to 45 mph after midnight.
Comments / 0