ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined

Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade

Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Tightening With Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The latest divisional odds are live, and Cincinnati is locked in a tight race with Baltimore. As of Tuesday, the Bengals (+120) are barely behind Baltimore (-120) for the best odds to win the AFC North. Cincinnati boosted their chances to win the division by a wide...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

‘Smash,’ ‘search’ and a rare outburst: Why Chiefs’ last pass vs. Bengals didn’t work

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked on the team’s final offensive play in a 27-24 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how KC opened up not one but two potential receivers on the third-and-3 play ... only to have the snap still go for a loss at a critical moment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time

With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Sign RB Wayne Gallman

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly added some running depth to their offense on Tuesday, signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. Gallman comes in at a position of need for the Seahawks, who are already short at the position. Not to mention that starting running back Ken Walker III is currently battling an ankle injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience

Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders Coach Ron Rivera ‘Fired Up’ to Play Giants on Sunday Night Football. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
MADISON, WI
Wichita Eagle

History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson

Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy