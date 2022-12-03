Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Wishes She Was Invited To Art Show For Her Art & Not Her LooksBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Wichita Eagle
Nike Signature Swap: Kyrie Irving OUT, Ja Morant IN
DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lakers’ Luck Runs Out, Team Falls 116-102 To Cavs
This was bound to happen at some point. Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis's charmed run over his last ten games came to an abrupt end tonight, when he had to leave late in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, L.A. head coach Darvin Ham...
Wichita Eagle
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Wichita Eagle
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday
Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Max Strus Explains The Difficulty Of Playing With Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is considered among the top five players in the NBA. He is an early candidate for MVP, but Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently pointed out how tough it would be to play alongside Doncic. Strus spoke about it on an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton podcast.
WWE in search of next breakout star in Tampa Bay
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in search of its next breakout superstar, and they hope to find that person in Tampa Bay on the IMG Academy campus.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
Wichita Eagle
Coach Bob Perez explains the psyche behind making corner stoppages: ‘You have to be the protector’
Twenty hard minutes were already past, when coach Bob Perez entered the cage to address and assess his fighter Saturday in Orlando. Perez glanced at his fighter, Kevin Holland, and confirmed a growing suspicion things weren’t the way they needed to be for a fifth round to take place. Holland’s hand was debilitated.
Wichita Eagle
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
