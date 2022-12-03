ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Wichita Eagle

Nike Signature Swap: Kyrie Irving OUT, Ja Morant IN

DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five

Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Lakers’ Luck Runs Out, Team Falls 116-102 To Cavs

This was bound to happen at some point. Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis's charmed run over his last ten games came to an abrupt end tonight, when he had to leave late in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. Per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, L.A. head coach Darvin Ham...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Wichita Eagle

James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday

Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Max Strus Explains The Difficulty Of Playing With Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is considered among the top five players in the NBA. He is an early candidate for MVP, but Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently pointed out how tough it would be to play alongside Doncic. Strus spoke about it on an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton podcast.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit

Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX

