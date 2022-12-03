A group of migrants was arrested in Spain on Wednesday after a woman allegedly faked being in labor to force an emergency landing at a Barcelona airport. The flight from Morocco to Turkey carrying 228 passengers requested to land for a medical emergency after a woman on board reportedly said her water had broken. When the plane touched down, 28 people got out of the aircraft and tried to flee. Law enforcement managed to capture 14 of them, with efforts to find the other 14 being launched on Wednesday morning. The woman at the center of the panic was taken to a local hospital, where officials said “no indications of being in labor” were found. She was arrested for a public order offense for allegedly pretending to be in labor, according to reports.Read it at El Confidencial

