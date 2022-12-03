ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?

Two more days in the 70s and then a shift toward cooler weather this weekend. More rain and some storms come down the line as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one of the warmest December 6th temperatures on record in Birmingham: not quite a record high, but close! Wednesday’s warmth pushes that same level.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A person was shot and killed at a Tuscaloosa apartment Tuesday evening. A spokesperson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said officers responded to the Hodo Haven Apartments, located in the 600 block of 33rd Street East just after 6 p.m. Officers arrived at a residence there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Area hospitals hosting hiring events throughout the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1053rnb.com

AIDS Memorial Quilt Makes Its Way To Alabama

The National AIDS Memorial (NAM) has teamed up with Southern AIDS Coalition (SAC) and Gilead Sciences to ‘change the pattern’ of HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ communities across the South. As part of the collaboration, the groups brought the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Alabama. Running through Sunday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class

Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday shopping season off to busy start in Central Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The holiday shopping season is well underway in Central Alabama. There are busy stores, packed parking lots, and even some joyful noises. Inside Homewood Toy & Hobby, a 1-year-old boy made a discovery. "Wow," he said. As children play and explore, their parents face reality this...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy