FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
wbrc.com
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Two more days in the 70s and then a shift toward cooler weather this weekend. More rain and some storms come down the line as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one of the warmest December 6th temperatures on record in Birmingham: not quite a record high, but close! Wednesday’s warmth pushes that same level.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A person was shot and killed at a Tuscaloosa apartment Tuesday evening. A spokesperson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said officers responded to the Hodo Haven Apartments, located in the 600 block of 33rd Street East just after 6 p.m. Officers arrived at a residence there...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
Area hospitals hosting hiring events throughout the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting […]
1053rnb.com
AIDS Memorial Quilt Makes Its Way To Alabama
The National AIDS Memorial (NAM) has teamed up with Southern AIDS Coalition (SAC) and Gilead Sciences to ‘change the pattern’ of HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ communities across the South. As part of the collaboration, the groups brought the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Alabama. Running through Sunday,...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Even as credits, refunds, and improved engagement temper billing fury, BWWB’s racial disconnect must be addressed
This is an opinion column. The water (works) is disconnected. Disconnected from itself. Disconnected from so many of its 200,000 customers. And in the not-too-distant future, most likely disconnected from collecting sewer fees for Jefferson County. Last Wednesday was the first meeting of the Birmingham Water Works Board in 14...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
wvtm13.com
Holiday shopping season off to busy start in Central Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The holiday shopping season is well underway in Central Alabama. There are busy stores, packed parking lots, and even some joyful noises. Inside Homewood Toy & Hobby, a 1-year-old boy made a discovery. "Wow," he said. As children play and explore, their parents face reality this...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
