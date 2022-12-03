Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
No sign of winter with near record warmth continuing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather continues today as highs again climb into the low to mid-80s. I think we’ll fall just shy of the record high of 85 degrees, but we’ll be close. Tuesday’s high of 84 degrees was enough to tie the record set all the way back in 1916. Much like the last couple of days, spotty, light showers will be possible, but most avoid any measurable rainfall.
WAFB.com
Annual Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll this Sunday
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says LeBlanc was discharged from the center on November 30, 2022, instead of being sent to prison in Ascension Parish for his murder sentencing. BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger. Updated: 1 hour ago. Families can enjoy this...
WAFB.com
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says LeBlanc was discharged from the center on November 30, 2022, instead of being sent to prison in Ascension Parish for his murder sentencing. YOUR HEALTH: An apple a day keeps the psychiatrist away?. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: An apple a day keeps the psychiatrist away?
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says LeBlanc was discharged from the center on November 30, 2022, instead of being sent to prison in Ascension Parish for his murder sentencing. BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger. Updated: 1 hour ago. Families can enjoy this...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Bank robber arrested
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says LeBlanc was discharged from the center on November 30, 2022, instead of being sent to prison in Ascension Parish for his murder sentencing. Families can enjoy this holiday tradition through December 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m....
WAFB.com
Zachary mayoral, police chief candidates prepare for Dec. 10 run-off
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines on Dec. 7. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37 was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank on Corporate Blvd., according to BRPD. BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger. Updated: 3 hours ago. Families can enjoy this...
WAFB.com
Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
WAFB.com
Elderly man dies after Donaldsonville house fire
Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother vacated. A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meshell Hall’s trial entered its second day on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Teen wanted...
Comments / 0