Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

No sign of winter with near record warmth continuing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather continues today as highs again climb into the low to mid-80s. I think we’ll fall just shy of the record high of 85 degrees, but we’ll be close. Tuesday’s high of 84 degrees was enough to tie the record set all the way back in 1916. Much like the last couple of days, spotty, light showers will be possible, but most avoid any measurable rainfall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Annual Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

YOUR HEALTH: An apple a day keeps the psychiatrist away?

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Bank robber arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Zachary mayoral, police chief candidates prepare for Dec. 10 run-off

ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Elderly man dies after Donaldsonville house fire

DONALDSONVILLE, LA

