BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather continues today as highs again climb into the low to mid-80s. I think we’ll fall just shy of the record high of 85 degrees, but we’ll be close. Tuesday’s high of 84 degrees was enough to tie the record set all the way back in 1916. Much like the last couple of days, spotty, light showers will be possible, but most avoid any measurable rainfall.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO