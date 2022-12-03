Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde Phase One Completes Construction at 60 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is complete on phase one of the Sendero Verde complex, a 361-unit residential tower at 60 East 112th Street and the largest Passive House development in the country. Located in East Harlem, Manhattan, the tower stands 15 stories tall and comprises roughly 395,000 square feet. The development team responsible...
NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes
Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
New York YIMBY
The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
625 Fulton Street Rises Above Street Level in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 26 on our year-end countdown of the tallest structures underway in New York is 625 Fulton Street, a 35-story mixed-use skyscraper currently rising in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects and developed by Rabsky Group, which secured $450 in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital to complete the project, the 500-foot-tall structure will yield 1,098 units, 26,000 square feet of retail space, and a parking garage for up to 250 vehicles. Galaxy Developers is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by the 34-story 80 DeKalb Avenue to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Rockwell Place to the east, and Hudson Avenue to the west.
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
pix11.com
Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police
An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said. Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD …. An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 148th Street and 150th Street, the lot is near the Sutphin Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F train. Sam Rubin of Rubin Equities is listed as the owner behind the applications.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery
NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
New York YIMBY
85 Tenth Avenue’s Façade Restoration Wraps Up in Chelsea, Manhattan
Façade restoration work is wrapping up on 85 Tenth Avenue, an 11-story commercial building along the border of West Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Originally designed by Albert G. Zimmerman and Associates and constructed in 1913 as a Nabisco factory, the structure now yields 635,000 square feet of office space managed by Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust, as well as 40,500 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant. Archstone Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 16th Street to the north, West 15th Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
