Parents, attorney speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
SAN ANTONIO - "My name is Jacklyn Davidson and my kids were just taken by Bexar County." Sparking a nationwide search, we are learning new details about the AMBER Alert that went out over the weekend. The alleged incident involved a couple and their six small children that were reported...
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
Erik Cantu, teen shot at McDonald's, hospitalized again due to 'complications'
SAN ANTONIO – 17-year-old Erik Cantu was back in the hospital due to "complications" after being released just two weeks ago. Erik Cantu was shot on October 2nd after eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio Officer James Brennand. The officer has since been fired from the San Antonio Police Department.
Investigation underway after police discover human smuggling operation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police discovered a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side after performing a welfare check Monday morning, according to authorities. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after a call was made that a woman was being held against...
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
Arson investigates cause of suspicious fire that destroyed East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Cardiff Avenue near Interstate 10. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately took a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
Five occupants, two pets escape safely from Southeast Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An attic fire blazed through a Southeast home on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a structure around 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Pine Street. Upon arrival, authorities saw the fire going through the roof. Authorities say they had some trouble getting into the...
Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses
SAN ANTONIO — Respiratory viruses are here with a vengeance and many of you have said this is the first time in years you've been sick with something other than COVID. It's something Terry Rodriguez knows all too well. “It just seemed like, every year, I've never caught the...
Bexar County announces $20M grants program will launch in January of 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County announced Tuesday that $20 million of funding have been approved to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic and the current state of the economy. It is part of the ARPA grants program and will launch in January. $10 million will go to...
Music venue says misinformation spread about a recent drag show. Now they've halted events
SAN ANTONIO — A local music venue has cancelled drag events for the rest of 2022 after they said misinformation spread about a child allegedly left unattended at a recent show. We spoke with a local drag queen about what they think is needed to set the record straight.
UTSA's Frank Harris to make announcement about future following C-USA championship victory
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA Quarterback Frank Harris will announce the decision on his football future Wednesday during a press conference, ahead of UTSA’s highly anticipated appearance at The Cure Bowl, being played December 16th in Orlando, Florida. A release says Nelson Wolff, Peter Sakai, Bob Wills, and Harvey Najim...
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour, coming to San Antonio in May
SAN ANTONIO - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Alamo City. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their 2023 world tour on Monday with a May 17, 2023 stop at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The North American leg includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas,...
"Step Into STEM"...and the workforce
San Antonio's East side is becoming one of the biggest hubs for bioscience and technology. "It's the future," says Texas Research & Technology Foundation (TRTF) CEO Randy Harig, who has the vision of an Innovation District near the N. Cherry and Houston St. intersection. Inside TRTF are several bioscience and...
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado
SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide
SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
UTSA sets school record: Dominates C-USA All Conference Team
UTSA received a program-record 30 combined accolades with Tuesday's unveiling of the All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Teams. Harris got his own good news Tuesday as he was named to the first-team all-conference team, yet again. Harris was 2nd team last year, honorable mention the year before, and should be...
