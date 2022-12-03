ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Five occupants, two pets escape safely from Southeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An attic fire blazed through a Southeast home on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a structure around 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Pine Street. Upon arrival, authorities saw the fire going through the roof. Authorities say they had some trouble getting into the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
"Step Into STEM"...and the workforce

San Antonio's East side is becoming one of the biggest hubs for bioscience and technology. "It's the future," says Texas Research & Technology Foundation (TRTF) CEO Randy Harig, who has the vision of an Innovation District near the N. Cherry and Houston St. intersection. Inside TRTF are several bioscience and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado

SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide

SAN ANTONIO – A major outage at Rackspace continues impacting customers worldwide. The cloud-based solutions company says Microsoft exchange servers were taken down as a security precaution. On Saturday, the company issued a statement saying it's working with customers and offering replacement Microsoft accounts so companies can resume sending...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA sets school record: Dominates C-USA All Conference Team

UTSA received a program-record 30 combined accolades with Tuesday's unveiling of the All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Teams. Harris got his own good news Tuesday as he was named to the first-team all-conference team, yet again. Harris was 2nd team last year, honorable mention the year before, and should be...

