NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI

The NYPD says a passenger was killed in a car crash in Queens and a driver is suspected of DUI.

They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.

The 28-year-old passenger of the sedan was killed in the crash.

Police say the 31-year-old driver was injured but expected to recover. They are investigating if he was driving while drunk.