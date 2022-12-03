ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI

By News 12 Staff
The NYPD says a passenger was killed in a car crash in Queens and a driver is suspected of DUI.

They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.

The 28-year-old passenger of the sedan was killed in the crash.

Police say the 31-year-old driver was injured but expected to recover. They are investigating if he was driving while drunk.

