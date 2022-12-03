ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shot in the chest in Melrose, hospitalized in critical condition

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a Bronx man is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest overnight.

The NYPD says the 31-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Third Avenue and 157th Street in Melrose around 1:30 a.m. when two men approached him.

They say the suspects shot the man once in the chest before they fled the scene.

Officers responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln to be treated for his bullet wound.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

