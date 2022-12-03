Since Tokyo last year and her Olympic title, we had not seen Akira Sone (JPN) on the World Judo Tour. With her compact and dynamic judo, she left no chance for her opponents. Since then a lot of water has flowed under the bridges of the judo planet and at the top of the world now sits the Frenchwoman Romane Dicko, comfortably; world champion in Tashkent. However, Sone was not in Uzbekistan and this time it was Dicko who did not come to Japan for the Grand Slam in Tokyo. So we will wait a little longer for the ultimate contest between the two queens.

2 DAYS AGO