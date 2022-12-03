Read full article on original website
Related
judoinside.com
Hyoga Ota claims heavyweight Grand Slam title
For the heavyweight final at the Grand Slam in Tokyo Hyoga Ota was opposed to Kororo Kageura in the final. It's not a secret that heavyweights often need more time to set up the right kumi-kata and find the right opportunity. It took a little more than four minutes for Hyoga Ota (JPN) to execute a superb o-uchi-gari for ippon, to conclude a fantastic harvest of medals for Japan.
judoinside.com
Uta Abe wins third Grand Slam in Japan
The queen of women’s U52kg in judo is undoubtedly Uta Abe who is not afraid to come up against her opponents and she was therefore present on the tatami of the Metropolitan Gymnasium to assert her supremacy. Uta Abe had to fight an experienced and well known opponent. Ai Shishime (JPN), no less than two times a world champion.
judoinside.com
Heavyweight gold not a surprise for Akira Sone
Since Tokyo last year and her Olympic title, we had not seen Akira Sone (JPN) on the World Judo Tour. With her compact and dynamic judo, she left no chance for her opponents. Since then a lot of water has flowed under the bridges of the judo planet and at the top of the world now sits the Frenchwoman Romane Dicko, comfortably; world champion in Tashkent. However, Sone was not in Uzbekistan and this time it was Dicko who did not come to Japan for the Grand Slam in Tokyo. So we will wait a little longer for the ultimate contest between the two queens.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer’s biggest prize. Morocco...
judoinside.com
Legendary coach Ronaldo Veitia (75) passed away
Cuban sport is in mourning: the legendary Ronaldo Veitía, the best coach in the history of Cuban judo, has passed away. The information was confirmed by the Panamerican Judo Confederation. One of the famous coaches of our discipline, the Cuban Ronaldo Veitia, seventy-five years old, has passed away. Ronaldo was hospitalised in August in Alicante (Spain) where his son lives. Ronaldo was the victim of a cardiovascular accident which plunged him into a coma, of which he has just came out in August and he wwent back to Havana in October.
judoinside.com
Rika Takayama outperformer in surprising category U78kg
The women’s class U78kg had a quality field in Tokyo. Concentration is required and by Shori Hamada, the current Olympic champion, who was opposed to her teammate Rika Takayama in the final. It seemed that no-one could stop Hamada today, who, like during the Olympic Games last year, was...
judoinside.com
Judo and other combat sports continue to struggle due to the UFC juggernaut
For generations, being classified as an Olympic sport was the be all and end all in the eyes of many sport governing bodies but that trend is certainly starting to change. Judo has been a permanent Olympic sport since 1972 in the men’s sphere, 1992 in the women’s game and the amount of work and effort that went into securing that legacy for judo as a sport, can never be taken away.
Comments / 0