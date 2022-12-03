Indiana County treasurer has announced that 2023 dog licenses are now available for purchase. State law requires that all dogs 3 months and older are to be licensed by January 1st of each year, no matter when the previous year’s tag was purchased. An annual dog license cost $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Reduced prices are also available for people over the age of 65 or people with a disability. That cost a significantly lower than the $300 fine that which would be charged for dog owners who do not register their dogs.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO