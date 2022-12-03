Read full article on original website
Veterans’ dreams become reality with memorial park in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served. Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville. “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
Johnstown assisted living group collecting holiday gifts for seniors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services. Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown. The group is asking […]
96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham. Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nibbles Jr.
Nibbles Jr. came to Animal Friends from a local organization after a large-scale rescue. She is a sweet and friendly girl who enjoys being brushed. Nibbles may be open to another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first, but she would prefer not to live with any dogs.
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
Sweet black cat named Sookie seeking forever home at Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to Sookie! She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat with beautiful black fur. Sookie loves cuddles and scratches behind her ears. She gets along well with other cats. She has not been tested with dogs, but the Central Pa Humane Society can always arrange a meet-and-greet to see if Sookie and your fur-baby get along!
Harmar car dealership to host pet adoption event
As Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley operates at full capacity, a Harmar car dealership will host its first-ever adoption event this month with the hopes of getting all the animals to good homes. Shults Ford of Harmarville will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at...
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
EFFORTS BEING PLANNED TO HELP THOSE DISPLACED BY APARTMENT FIRE
Efforts are being planned to help the people who were left homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Indiana Borough on Friday. The fire on Friday afternoon burned down the apartment building at 122 North 6th Street. While crews arrived on-scene quickly, the fire moved from the first floor to the top of the building very quickly. Those living there were able to make it out safely, but are now left with very little as many of their belongings were destroyed.
DOG LICENSES NOW AVAILABLE
Indiana County treasurer has announced that 2023 dog licenses are now available for purchase. State law requires that all dogs 3 months and older are to be licensed by January 1st of each year, no matter when the previous year’s tag was purchased. An annual dog license cost $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Reduced prices are also available for people over the age of 65 or people with a disability. That cost a significantly lower than the $300 fine that which would be charged for dog owners who do not register their dogs.
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
Johnstown House Fire
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Archie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Archie. Archie is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was surrendered to the rescue center because his owner had too many dogs. According to Gateway Humane Society, Archie is...
