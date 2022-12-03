Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning
Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
classiccountry1070.com
Public Invited to Participate in “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive
The public is invited to join Wichita’s first responders for the 28th annual American Red Cross Wichita and Sedgwick County “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive. It will be held from Dec. 13th to Jan. 1st at the Wichita Blood Donation Center (707 N. Main St). During...
KWCH.com
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to Begin Annual Food Box Distribution
On Wednesday, December 7th, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund will begin their annual food basket drive to help Sedgwick County residents in need during the holidays. Volunteers will be packaging food items for delivery at the Dillon’s warehouse, 21999 W. US 54 starting around 9 a.m.
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, adoptions needed
The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are both at maximum capacity. Adopters are urgently needed to save lives.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita launches landlord incentive program to help with housing voucher backlog
The city of Wichita’s housing department has a problem. It has plenty of people in its affordable housing voucher programs right now, around 800 according to housing director Sally Stang. The problem is not enough landlords willing to work with those clients. She says they have "had several landlords...
Woman who beat cancer searches for mom’s long-lost wedding dress
Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.
kfdi.com
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
KWCH.com
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning. According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her...
KAKE TV
Wichita and Sedgwick County are applying for FEMA grant to help Calfskin flooding issues
It’s been a dry year in Kansas with very little rainfall, which has kept Bob Powell from needing to deal with a problem his home just south of calfskin creek has had for decades. He is referring to the Halloween flood of 1998. which caused him thousands of dollars of damage.
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
fox4kc.com
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district released a statement Tuesday to give an update on what it has learned about its students’ actions and words at a game on Saturday. Some fans from the other team called the students’ behavior racist. The incident...
KWCH.com
Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita. Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
WTRF
Baby Chimpanzee reunites with mom, goes viral
(WTRF) — The baby chimpanzee, now reunited with his mother, has pulled on heartstrings across the world, according to KSNW. The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ), in Wichita, Kansas, welcomed a new baby chimpanzee named Kucheza on Monday, November. 15. He had low oxygen levels, needed life-saving treatment, and has...
Police: Teen arrested at Wichita elementary school after stun gun used on staff member
Wichita police say the staff member was stunned after intervening in an argument between the teen and her mother.
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
