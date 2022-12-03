ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game

The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles. Aside from former Ohio State star Joey...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Request For The Playoff Committee

The final College Football Playoff rankings came out on Sunday afternoon and featured little to no surprises. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were the four teams that made the CFP while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two out. Paul Finebaum has had some time to take a look...
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
Look: Johnny Manziel Names College Football's Best Team

Johnny Manziel knows who he's picking to win the College Football Playoff national title. The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who didn't last long in the National Football League, believes the SEC will produce this year's national championship. Manziel likes Georgia more than everyone else. "Whoever draws Georgia in the...
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start

A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
College Football's Defensive Player Of The Year Announced

Will Anderson Jr. has again captured the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Alabama's star linebacker received the 2022 award for college football's top defensive player on Monday night. He's the first back-to-back winner since Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996. Anderson recorded 17 of his 51 tackles for a loss and...
Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman

Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett ...
