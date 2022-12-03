A man charged in eight cases will be sentenced today in Indiana County court. Court documents show 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. of Johnstown is due for his sentencing hearings this morning at 8:30 in front of judge Michael Clark. In five of those cases, he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and related crimes. One of the cases goes back to January of this year, where he along with Brittany Arcurio of Robinson broke into two skill game machines inside the Blue Diamond Bar on East market Street.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO