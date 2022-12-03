Read full article on original website
Crews battle large structure fire in Westmoreland
Crews battled a large structure fire in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, early Tuesday morning. A detached garage caught fire in the 100 block of Trouttown Road just after midnight. Members of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department said flames endangered a nearby home. It took crews about two hours to contain...
New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
Tractor-Trailer Tips Over Near I-80 On-Ramp in Sandy Township
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a crash on Interstate 80 in which a tractor-trailer tipped over last month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on December 6, this crash happened around 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Interstate 80, near Exit 97 westbound, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY WITH CRASHES, FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
In addition to the crash reported in Young Township, the busy weekend for first responders continued Sunday and into this morning. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire at the Burger King restaurant along Oakland Avenue around 12:27 yesterday morning. Officials say it was a grease fire was reported by employees who were in the restaurant at the time, but the flames were contained to the building’s ventilation system. Crews found active fire and smoke upon arrival, but quickly extinguished the fire from the rooftop.
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
Pa. man driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash: report
According to state police, a Westmoreland County man who was killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, died as a result of driving the wrong way on the highway, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, 27-year-old Dustin Brant was traveling west in the eastbound...
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Pennsylvania airport
A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County, Pa., on Monday. WGAL's sister station, WTAE, captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed the emergency landing. Fire crews were on standby as the small single-engine plane circled and eventually came in for...
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
PENNDOT SEEKING RESPONSES TO SURVEY ON PAST YEAR’S SERVICES
PennDOT is looking for feedback from the public about construction services over the past 12 months. The public will be able to take a survey online through December 23rd. PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects throughout 2022 in the District 10 area, which includes Indiana, Armstrong, Clarion, Butler and Jefferson counties. The projects from Indiana County focused on in the survey include:
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
TENANTS DISPLACED BY FIRE AT INDIANA BOROUGH APARTMENT HOUSE
Many tenants in an apartment building in Indiana Borough were displaced as a fire destroyed the building earlier today. Indiana Fire Association and the HAZMAT team were dispatched at 11:46 this morning to 122 North 6th Street in Indiana Borough for the fire in the three story apartment complex. They would be joined later by Homer City, Creekside, Coral-Graceton, Clymer, Cherryhill, and Black Lick fire departments.
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
Johnstown House Fire
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL HOLDS HEARING ON SECOND DUNKIN’ DONUTS PROPERTY, APPROVES BUDGET
Prior to last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough council had a public hearing concerning a second property for a Dunkin Donuts location. This property would sit next door to the current Dollar general market, where the gas pumps for the former GetGo station used to be. Solicitor Pat Dougherty explained the purpose of the hearing.
