GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
EISENHOWER PROJECT DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE FOR INDIANA AREA SCHOOL BOARD
The Indiana Area School Board was busy Monday night with its annual reorganization meeting, followed by the regular board meeting. During the reorganization meeting, Walter Schroth was re-elected as board president by an 8-1 vote. Schroth was grateful for his re-election and said he plans on getting students to learn how to read, something that he said was lost over the last couple of years.
DONNA KURCSICS, 60
Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
Johnstown assisted living group collecting holiday gifts for seniors
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services. Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown. The group is asking […]
New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens
DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
IRENE HOUSER, 98
Irene M. Houser, 98, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The daughter of Doyle and Hazel (Henry) Cameron, she was born September 14, 1924 in Iselin, PA. Irene was a member of Washington Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and taking bus trips...
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
Conemaugh Health System’s ‘Mentoring in Medicine’ program accepting 2023 applications
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System is now accepting applications for their Mentoring in Medicine program. The Mentoring in Medicine program is accepting applications for its 2023 summer program. The program is a 10-week-long experience for undergraduate students and is entering its 20th year. Those interested must be a resident of Cambria, Somerset […]
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
LAURA EDGINGTON, 45
Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Jeannette grad Robert Kennedy enters transfer portal
Robert Kennedy will play his final season of college football in a different uniform. The former Jeannette star announced he is leaving Old Dominion after two seasons. A redshirt junior safety, Kennedy entered the NCAA transfer portal for a third time and plans to play as a grad transfer next season.
PURCHASE LINE SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON TEEN MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM
With mental health being a trending topic among teenagers and young adults, one local school district looks to address the issue with a new program. In an announcement on its website, the Purchase Line School District looks to implement a teen Mental Health First Aid program, in partnership with the United Way of Indiana County. The program aims at teaching students in grades 10 through 12, or ages 15 to 18, how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in their friends and peers.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
PENNDOT SEEKING RESPONSES TO SURVEY ON PAST YEAR’S SERVICES
PennDOT is looking for feedback from the public about construction services over the past 12 months. The public will be able to take a survey online through December 23rd. PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects throughout 2022 in the District 10 area, which includes Indiana, Armstrong, Clarion, Butler and Jefferson counties. The projects from Indiana County focused on in the survey include:
Annual Krampus event returns to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Have you been naughty or nice?. Those who lean toward the former might be more inclined to take part in the seventh annual Krampusnacht celebration at Station Square Monday night. Costumed Krampi along with non-costumed enthusiasts will gather in the courtyard outside the Hard Rock Café to...
