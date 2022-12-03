Read full article on original website
Talford leads Winthrop past South Carolina St.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina State 81-67 on Tuesday night. Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Chase Claxton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Cory Hightower recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.
Gamecocks Place Four on Coaches’ All-SEC Squads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Dec. 6, 2022) – The University of South Carolina was represented by four players on the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, announced by the Southeastern Conference office today. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and punter Kai Kroeger earned spots on the Coaches’ All-SEC first-team unit, while offensive lineman...
Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
USC’s Cardoso Named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior center Kamilla Cardoso earned the first SEC Player of the Week award of her career, the league office announced today. Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ top scorer and second-best rebounder of the week, hitting her Gamecock career-high points in both South Carolina victories.
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling
Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat. The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal
South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
Dan Mullen, former SEC head coach, addresses rumors about accepting South Carolina OC job
Dan Mullen has spent many years coaching in the SEC, going all the way back to 2005, when he became the offensive coordinator at Florida. After that 4-year stint at Gainesville, there was a 9-year run as head coach at Mississippi State and then a 2nd 4-year stint at Florida, this time as the head coach. Now, there are rumors that the 50-year-old Mullen is heading back to the SEC to be Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Goose Creek, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goose Creek. The Philip Simmons High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Philip Simmons High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Women’s college basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina stays No. 1, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sets record for most appearances
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer’s Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt’s 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA
Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
South Carolina Aquarium caring for 15 cold-stunned sea turtles from New England
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium has admitted 15 cold-stunned sea turtle patients to their Sea Turtle Care Center after the turtles were stranded on the coast of Cape Cod when water temperatures dropped. Some of those turtles were in critical condition, but as of Tuesday, aquarium officials...
Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said there were 33 students on the bus from...
