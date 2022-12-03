Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking At Wausau School Forest
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau School Forest broke ground for a new facility to learn about the environment. It will replace the district’s Red Lodge, but they’re still keeping a few artifacts to put in the new facility. The Environmental Learning Center will feature two different...
Wausau Economic Development Committee Votes to Cancel Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After three amendments and months without action, the Wausau Economic Development committee has voted to cancel a development agreement for condos in the Riverlife area. “It’s been an ongoing process, and we have been excited about the potential of the project,” said Economic Development Manager...
Marshfield considers EMT referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Marshfield city leaders may consider asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services. It’s just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit. At a special meeting of the Police and Fire Commission leaders from the Police...
Sticker Shock at the Faucet: Wausau Water Works Proposes Significant Rate Increase for 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Financial consultants for the City of Wausau are proposing a significant increase in the city’s water rates to go with the new drinking water treatment facility and proposed granular activated carbon filtration system. Brian Roemer with Ehlers Financial says the utility needs to consider...
Parks and Rec Committee Approves Athletic Park Turf Plans
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — More upgrades may be coming to Wausau’s Athletic Park in two years. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee has approved initial plans calling for an AstroTurf infield surface by 2024. City and County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Jamie Polley says it’s part of the team’s plans to expand their franchise to include a summer collegiate softball team but will also benefit all users of the facility. “We will have the ability to open [Atheltic Park] a little earlier, depending on the weather,” said Polley. “We could also have more games on it per day and open it up to more of the youth [in the community.]”
Maier Pleads Not Guilty for 1985 Wisconsin Rapids Murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of killing Benny Scruggs in his Wisconsin Rapids trailer in 1985 has entered a not guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder. Donald Maier appeared in Wood County court on Tuesday for a motion hearing, where officials learned that he...
Firefighters practice ice rescues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of the Wausau Fire Department were training for ice rescues on Friday. The exercise is part of the department’s regular training regimen, in an effort to keep everyone’s skills sharp and apply knowledge in a simulated event. It took place at D.C....
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
Homicide Charges Dismissed, Wells Sentenced for Possession/Distribution of Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Charges of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs have been dismissed as part of a plea deal for a Wausau woman. Leanna M Wells entered a no contest plea for two counts of manufacturing and delivering heroin and possession with intent to distribute on Monday. In exchange, several other counts were dismissed but read into the record including the homicide charge.
