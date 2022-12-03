Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisories up for all of western Mass Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cloudy and chilly afternoon throughout western Mass but at least we remained dry. That will change tomorrow as a clipper system will bring a period of snow to the region Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Western Mass from 10am Sunday until 7am Monday.
Getting Answers: Gas prices begin to fall in time for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gas prices are falling just in time for the holidays. Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop who said multiple factors are at play in causing this drop in prices including production inventory and demand. “It’s a holiday gift for motorists this time of year...
Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday is the last day to visit Springfields Festival of the Trees held at the MassMutual Center. The fun event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Saturday, a dance show was held at the convention, benefitting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Western Mass...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
Festival of Trees to wrap up this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend is the final weekend for this year’s Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center, as people are stopping by and looking to win creative Christmas trees while also supporting a good cause. Oh Christmas Tree! Oh Christmas Tree! Oh how these visitors at the...
Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance. Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater. The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by...
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
House destroyed in fire on Kennedy Road in Leeds Thursday morning
LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Hampshire County couple lost their home in a fire early Thursday morning. We spoke with some neighbors who said they saw the flames early Thursday morning and called the damage heartbreaking. “I can’t recall a single fire to tell the truth. It’s the first one on...
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Leeds
Leeds, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to an early morning house fire on 325 Kennedy St. in Leeds. Two people were in the home at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Amherst, Westfield, Deerfield, and Hatfield crews responded for mutual aid. Stick with...
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Annual Yule Jog benefits Ludlow Boys and Girls Club
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A four-mile fun run was held in Ludlow Saturday, starting and ending at Iron Duke Brewing. The annual run, known as the Yule Jog, was put on by the Red Bridge Running Club to benefit the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club. Donations from Saturday’s event go directly...
Study: grapes may help protect skin from UV rays
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A recent study at Western New England University found that antioxidants in grapes can protect the skin against UV rays. “I wouldn’t recommend anyone go to Cancun and lay in the sun and don’t use sunblock but in terms of everyday life you walk around I think there is some evidence now that it can be protective,” said Dr. John Pezzuto, professor, and college dean.
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration. Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system. Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield...
Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield hosted its second annual Pictures with Santa event Friday evening. Santa Claus kicked off the event by lighting the farm’s 75-foot tree. There was plenty of free snacks and hot cocoa to go around. Patrons were encouraged to take a stroll through the barn to see the animals.
Wilbraham Police identify body found near Main Street as missing 83-year-old man
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department announced Friday that they located the body of an 83-year-old man who has been missing since October. According to Wilbraham Police, a Mass. Highway contractor located the body of 83-year-old Thomas Frazier on Friday, December 2nd, while conducting drainage work in a wooded area adjacent to Boston Road near Main Street.
