ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I've taken over 50 long-haul Amtrak trips. Here are 10 things you should know before getting on a train.

By Deborah Brosseau
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
  • Throughout the years, I've taken many Amtrak trips and know how to make the most of the ride.
  • Make sure to pay attention to the time so you don't miss your stop, but also be prepared for delays.
  • Many trains don't have Wi-Fi, so make sure you've packed everything you need to stay entertained.

I have traveled solo on dozens of Amtrak trains throughout the past few decades.

In the 1990s, I lived in Chicago, a great train city. From there, I took Amtrak trains to several major hubs, including New York, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Austin, and Los Angeles. When I later moved to Los Angeles , I frequently took the train back to Chicago, and also rode the rails to San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, New York, Portland, and Austin.

Train rides can be a relaxing and illuminating way to travel, but — as I know from my years of experience — there are important things to keep in mind to make your journey safe and enjoyable.

Book your tickets early to ensure you get a seat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBlze_0jWDcg7L00
Private Amtrak rooms are often in limited supply.

Deborah Brosseau

Having your own space can impact your long ride .

So if you want to get a private roomette or room — which is more expensive than a coach or business-class seat and in limited supply — you should jump on it right away. Plus Amtrak's commuter lines are the company's bread-and-butter and can get pretty full, especially on the East Coast.

Be aware that not every route is direct

Amtrak can get you just about anywhere in the country, but it may not be a direct route.

Some journeys riding through more remote areas may require you to switch to a bus or local line. So you might get to see more of the region, but your trip will take longer.

Just make sure you're aware of any transfers and the time they'll add to your journey.

Research the route to know its historical and geographic significance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwISg_0jWDcg7L00
There is a lot of American history you can learn from the passing sights.

Deborah Brosseau

I see and learn something new every time I take a train trip. It's an unusual and interesting way to learn about history and geography.

Many routes, especially cross-country rails, pass by waterways, epic bridges, ghost towns, Native American territories, battlegrounds, and mountain ranges — most of which have a unique story or history. Plus some train stations even have their own mini museums.

For example, the Southwest Chief route, from Chicago to Los Angeles, travels through the American West, which has a particularly extensive history of industrialism, agriculture, and Native American displacement.

Pay attention to the time so you don't miss your stop

So much of train travel depends on the clock, especially when you're crossing through time zones.

Long-distance routes have a lot of nighttime stops, and many of them won't be called by the conductor because of quiet hours. So if you're eating in the dining car or sleeping, you can miss your station. I suggest setting an alarm or taking care to stay awake when you're getting close to your stop.

Be prepared to experience delays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrUdC_0jWDcg7L00
Amtrak has to share the railways with other trains.

Deborah Brosseau

Amtrak shares the rails with freight companies, which can lead to delays.

Some delays can be hours long, and there's no real way to know if you should expect one ahead of time. I've had trains arrive early, but also as much as six hours late.

Just make sure you give yourself enough time and flexibility to still make your plans work even if your train is running behind schedule.

Don't expect to always have Wi-Fi

Amtrak doesn't provide Wi-Fi on many of its trains, including several long-distance ones, which can be frustrating.

The lack of internet can make it hard to work, stay in touch with friends and family, or watch and download shows and movies. I've learned to prepare for this by downloading content in advance and informing people that my connection will be spotty for a couple of days.

The lack of screen time can be enjoyable, especially with the beautiful views and a good book.

Take advantage of longer station stops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLWW6_0jWDcg7L00
Enjoy the fresh air and a stretch.

Deborah Brosseau

Amtrak trains stop at many stations. Some of these will just be to load and unload passengers, but others are fresh-air and stretch breaks, which you should take advantage of.

Even if the weather is bad, get some fresh air and move around. After sitting and breathing recycled air for days, your body will thank you for the break.

Some long-haul routes have longer stops to change the crew that may even last an hour, so you can visit the nearby gift shops and cafés by the station. Just make sure to watch the clock — the train will not wait for you.

Pack your carry-on wisely

For especially long rides, you need to be able to sustain yourself for days.

You can pack your own snacks and beverages or buy some at the café car, which is open to all passengers.

Additionally, to keep up personal hygiene, you'll want to have your toothbrush and toothpaste on hand, as well as body wipes and deodorant. You'll have access to showers if you have a room or roomette but, in my experience, they don't always have hot water and aren't always the cleanest.

You'll also want to pack other essentials like a change of underwear and clothes, vitamins and medications, contacts, headphones, a phone charger, and a blanket or jacket.

Stay alert and practice personal safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gehhj_0jWDcg7L00
Make sure to use the walls or seats to stay steady as you walk.

Deborah Brosseau

Amtrak doesn't have the same security protocols as airlines — there are no metal detectors or bag screenings at the stations.

So whether you're in a coach car or a private sleeper, you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Learn your car attendant's name and ask how they're best reached in the case of an emergency. Additionally, always take your valuables with you to the restroom, café and sightseeing cars, or outside if you plan to take a fresh-air break.

Walking can be tricky on the train since there's a lot of motion, so walk with your legs wide and always use the seats, walls, or railings to keep steady.

Don't expect train travel to be glamorous

Train travel may look sophisticated in movies or on social media, but these long-haul trips aren't particularly luxurious.

You're generally not eating fine dining, and unless you pay a ton for a private room with individual facilities, you should expect to share a bathroom with a lot of other people.

That being said, enjoy the ride. It's a great way to see the country, take a break from your routine for a couple of days, and meet a lot of fascinating passengers.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
cohaitungchi.com

12 Dirt-Cheap Cruises for 2023 (Starting at $159)

Looking for a cheap cruise? We’re talking really inexpensive — cheaper than many flat-panel TVs and less expensive than a new couch. In other words, cruises so cheap that it’s more affordable to take a vacation than to be a couch potato. The great thing about cruising...
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

Insider

694K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy