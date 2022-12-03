ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killer Sally’: What Netflix Leaves Out of the True Crime Documentary

By India McCarty
 4 days ago

One of Netflix ’s most popular true crime shows is Killer Sally , a docuseries about Sally McNeil , a professional bodybuilder who killed her husband. The series shows her side of the story, but some viewers point out that Netflix left a few details out of the show. Here’s what you need to know:

Sally McNeil’s murder of her husband, Ray McNeil

Sally, a former Marine , professional bodybuilder, and amateur wrestler, married Ray McNeil in 1987. The pair met while both serving in the military. After their marriage and the end of their military service, the McNeils and Sally’s two children from a previous marriage moved to Oceanside, California.

The couple both participated in bodybuilding competitions, winning prizes and working their way up in the ranks of the sport. Although Ray turned professional, they never found the huge success they sought. Sally started working as a professional wrestler to help earn money for the family.

She and Ray frequently fought, and Sally claimed he was extremely violent with her and her children. She even bought a shotgun to keep in the home for protection.

On Valentine’s Day in 1995, Sally claimed Ray came home drunk and started fighting with her. He grew violent, choking and beating her. Sally said she ran to the bedroom, where she kept the sawed-off shotgun, and shot Ray in self-defense.

Sally immediately called 911 and confessed to the crime. She was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison and served 25 years. Sally was released on parole in 2020. While the Netflix show covered many of the details of Sally’s story, many were left out.

Domestic violence and police encounters in Sally McNeil’s past

In the docuseries, Sally spoke of growing up in a tough family where domestic violence was normalized. The show drew a line from her early experiences with abuse to her relationship with Ray, which was filled with violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXaBv_0jWDcfEc00
Netflix interviewed Sally McNeil for its docuseries Killer Sally | Netflix via Youtube

Sally made it seem like Ray instigated all of these fights, but Screen Rant reports that she was also violent. According to one story, she attacked one of Ray’s lovers, pinned her to the floor, and beat her. This led to the National Physique Committee suspending her from bodybuilding competitions.

She also drew her gun on Ray while the pair were fighting. Police were called to the scene and ended up pepper-spraying Sally. She had another encounter with the police when a bar owner asked her to stop dancing on the tables. Sally kicked him in the face and threatened to kill the police officers who showed up.

Why Sally McNeil was demoted in the military

Her military record was also full of violent stories. Killer Sally mentions that she had behavioral issues while serving but did not clarify the issues. In reality, Sally was demoted from her role as sergeant because of her poor behavioral record, from anger issues to violently lashing out at others.

After her release, Sally settled back in California. She has established relationships with her estranged children and remarried.

RELATED: Sally McNeil is Not in Prison Today — Here’s When and Why She Was Released

