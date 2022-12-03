Bringing comfort to those who have lost children of any age

VIRGINIA—Burying a child, of any age, is something a parent should never have to do. Joy LaMourea, of Virginia, knows this all too heartbreakingly well.

On Jan. 4, 2019, a service was held for her 45-year-old son, Patrick “PJ” LaMourea, who died, by suicide, on the first day of the year. More than 800 people signed the guestbook at his memorial.

The married dad of two twin boys, now ages 15, and a daughter in her early-20s, “had a heart of gold,” LaMourea said. “He was a great man. He would do anything for anyone. He was pretty special.”

While the love PJ had for others was reflected in the attendance at his service, which LaMourea said touched her deeply, nothing ever eases the pain of losing a child—ever, she affirmed.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are never the same.”

The grief never goes away; it is a constant thing, she said. “It doesn’t get any easier, you just learn how to handle it differently. It doesn’t get any easier, you just learn to cope better.”

But there is one place in Virginia that brings the mother true comfort.

It’s impossible to explain, she said, but the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park, on the shore of Silver Lake, gives her a sense of “calm.”

The park contains a curved “Wall of Love” containing memorial tiles families have dedicated with the names of children (of any age) who have died. In the center of the circular park is a bronze angel, with her arms outstretched. A number of trees are also dedicated to loved ones with memorial plaques.

PJ is one of the children honored at the park.

“It’s the oddest thing,” LaMourea said. “Walking that path and getting into the circle, such a peace falls over me, like I’m almost transported somewhere else. It’s so peaceful. I can’t explain it. It’s almost like, ‘OK, he’s safe.’”

The park’s annual candlelight vigil has also been a source of comfort for LaMourea.

Each Dec. 6, a candlelight service is held at the Children’s Memorial Parks throughout the country and world.

That will again take place locally this year on Tuesday.

Attendees of the 14th annual service are asked to gather starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church, 303 S. Ninth Ave., in Virginia, and the group will proceed to the nearby Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park at 7 p.m.

“We encourage you to dress warmly,” said Cheryl Weappa, chairwoman of the group that founded the Virginia park.

Following a brief time at the park, the service will continue inside the church’s chapel, which will be open throughout for those not wanting to attend the outside portion.

The Friends of the Children’s Memorial park will provide hot beverages and cookies following the service.

Attendees can bring a white flower in memory of their loved one to be placed at the base of the angel statue, and there will be a slide presentation of children’s pictures set to music.

A local pastor will preside at the service, open to families of all faiths and cultures. Local musician Shannon Gunderson will contribute music at the service, as she has for many years.

The vigil offers a certain feeling of peace and comfort, LaMourea said. “You are around others who understand” the intense pain of losing a child, she said. “Without saying anything or knowing who they are,” she said, “there is a camaraderie.”

Eighteen names were added to the park’s memorial wall this year, bringing it to about 300 names on the Wall of Love. Twenty new trees were planted and 10 have been adopted so far, Weappa said. The service will include a special dedication of those tiles and trees to honor the memory of the children they honor, she said.

The plan is to also have at least 18 ice candles adoring the park, Weappa said.

The yearly service—like the park itself—is dedicated to the memory of children who have died, “regardless of age or reason,” Weappa said.

The Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia is part of a national and international network of memorial parks that provide a place of comfort and hope to parents, family members and friends who grieve the loss of a child. There are 170 such parks in the country, Weappa said.

“Our park is one of nine in Minnesota,” with others located in Grand Rapids, Duluth, Sartell, Maple Grove, Spicer, Perham, and Fergus Falls. Another park is being built in Woodbury.

The first memorial angel statue and subsequent memorial parks were inspired by the book, “The Christmas Box,” by Richard Paul Evans. The initial park was dedicated on Dec. 6, 1994, in Salt Lake City, and thus a candlelight service is held at each park on that day in December.

In the book, a woman mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument. Though the story is mostly fiction, the angel monument once existed but is speculated to have been destroyed. The new angel statue was commissioned by Evans, in response to reports that grieving parents were seeking out the angel as a place to grieve and heal.

The sculpture is the creation of a father and son from Salt Lake City, and modeled after a description in Evans’ book. The face of the angel is that of Evans’ second daughter, Allyson-Danica. On the angel’s right wing (west) is the word “hope.”

“It’s been 10 years since we dedicated the park in 2012, and this is the 14th candlelight service,” Weappa said.

She and husband, Scott, who are instrumental founding members of the park, lost their son in 2006. A tree at the park honors Benjamin, who died at age 21.

The first candlelight service at the Virginia park was held in 2008 around “Ben’s tree,” which was planted the previous year.

“We are all broken,” Weappa said of parents who have lost children. “Our son took his own life,” she said. Like others who have mental health issues, he died from those issues manifested in the manner of suicide, she said.

“The important thing is not how they died, but how they lived,” she said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of him.”

That is universally true for all grieving parents, Weappa said.

But over and over she hears how the Children’s Memorial Park “is a place where people go for healing” and the annual service “is healing for me, too.”

In that place of peace, LaMourea members PJ, a Virginia High School graduate who worked as an electrician at Eveleth Taconite and loved playing golf. For a while he owned an electrical business.

“I still run into people who say he did the electrical in my kitchen,” LaMourea said.

A golf tournament in Virginia is held annually in memory of PJ, raising money to help kids.

“He was pretty special. He had a lot of friends,” said his mom.

“The Angel of Hope is a beautiful place. It’s a peaceful place,” LaMourea added. “I look around at all the tiles and see all the names.”

It’s heartbreaking to know so many others have suffered a similar loss, she said.

Yet, for LaMourea, and many others, there truly is hope to be found at the park.