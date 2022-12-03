Read full article on original website
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre ‘more locked in’ with Alabama after official visit
Alabama football’s four-star outside linebacker commit, Yhonzae Pierre feels even better about his decision to commit to Alabama after officially visiting the Crimson Tide. Pierre is one of the Crimson Tide’s longest-standing commits. He is a product of Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The senior said he is feels he feels a lot better about his decision heading into signing day.
Nick Saban says Alabama wants ‘to prove’ how good a team it is in Sugar Bowl
Alabama entered the college football season with many expectations, including a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Neither got achieved as two losses knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention. Alabama has not been dominant or balanced offensively and defensively all year. The team made uncharacteristic mistakes, had poor game-planning, a lack of energy, and did not carry itself with the level of excellence we are used to. However, the Tide managed to earn 10 wins and captured a berth in a classic bowl game. Alabama is scheduled to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Alabama commits, targets set to compete in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Alabama football will be represented in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week is with multiple Crimson Tide commits expected to participate. There are Tide commits and targets on both squads. Alabama’s four-star defensive commits, Yhonzae Pierre and Hunter Osborne are expected to represent the star of Alabama. Brayson Hubbard, who is also committed to Alabama, will represent Mississippi.
Alabama defensive end accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its second senior to accept an invitation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Young, a native Mississippian, arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a four-star. He’s produced every year, especially in the last two seasons. Young led all defensive linemen for the Crimson Tide in tackles (46) and had 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His best performance came at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his return to Mississippi to battle Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder had a career-high 11 tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in Alabama’s 30-24 victory. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors. Young could be a late first-round to an early second-round draft selection.
Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home
Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
How does Javion Cohen’s move to transfer impact Alabama’s offensive line?
Christian Leary was not the only shocking transfer announcement for Alabama fans. Javion Cohen, a veteran offensive lineman, announced his decision on Sunday to hit the NCAA transfer portal. Cohen, a former four-star in the 2020 class, has been a starting guard for two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder allowed 1.5...
Alabama sees nine players named to 2022 Coaches All-SEC Teams
The University of Alabama football team placed nine players who combined to account for 12 honors on the 2022 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches Teams, which were unveiled Tuesday by the league office. Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL) was the lone first-team selection on offense, while Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Jordan Battle (DB),...
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
Alabama LB Will Anderson named college football’s best defender for 2022
Alabama LB Will Anderson took home college football’s top defensive award for the second year in a row. Anderson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and is the first back-to-back recipient since Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald who won the award in 1995 and 1996. Anderson was also named the...
BREAKING: Alabama WR JoJo Earle enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Earle, a sophomore, arrived at Alabama in the class of 2021 and has had an injury-riddled career with the Crimson Tide. In 2021 he primarily served as a special teams returner bringing in 16 punts for 88 yards.
Former 5-Star OL enter portal, transferring from Alabama
Alabama football’s redshirt freshman, Tommy Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Brockermeyer is a product of All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. He was rated as a five-star recruit and was regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The Texas product did not see action as a freshman.
Why Alabama in the Sugar Bowl is a good consolation prize despite missing the CFP?
As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.
Deion Sanders targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him at Colorado
Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.
Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal
Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
Alabama players pick MVP, permanent team captains for 2022 season
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was voted by his teammates as the Tide’s most valuable player for the 2022 season, repeating as the award’s winner after taking it home as a sophomore in 2021. Young and fellow junior Will Anderson were among three permanent captains at Sunday evening’s awards...
Alabama sees 3 more players enter the NCAA transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and a record-breaking number of players are entering to check out their options. Alabama saw a trio of new entrants Monday evening. Tommy Brockermeyer, JoJo Earle and Amari Kight have reportedly joined the portal. They joined a group of portal entrants that includes...
Trey Sanders wants to join Deion Sanders in Colorado per tweet
Trey Sanders was the first of six players in November for Alabama football to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Deion Sanders has accepted a head coaching position at the University of Colorado after doing well at Jackson State University. Coach Prime will make a lot of noise in the transfer...
3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season
This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
