What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Shedeur Sanders Seen Wearing Colorado Hat After SWAC Championship
The quarterback has spent the past two seasons at Jackson State.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB has the most absurd take on the Crimson Tide you’ll hear all year
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy had the most absurd take about Bama this week that you’ll likely hear all year. McElroy, who now works for ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha productions, appeared in a clip over the weekend where he explained that it wasn’t Alabama’s fault that they didn’t have a great win this season.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'
There are a dozen Sooners in the transfer portal, but Venables says they didn't "carve out a niche" their impact on the roster this year was minimal.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Navy
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
The Ringer
Change Is Coming for Everyone in College Football—Even Alabama
The most important part of following college football is bullshitting yourself. If you cannot lie to yourself, you cannot watch the sport for more than 10 minutes. That linebacker who couldn’t cover tight ends last year? He looks great in spring practices; problem solved. The transfer left tackle? He’ll plug a hole; nevermind why he couldn’t find playing time at Arizona. The coach who left us? Secretly miserable in his new spot. Plus, he was a bad gameday coach. The rival that won five more games than us? They are about to crash and burn. Everyone knows it. And the recruit we lost to that rival? Our coaches cooled on him. Not a take. Sort of feel bad for the school that did take him.
Alabama Ranked No. 5 in Final Regular Season AP and Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked two-loss team.
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Bama commit Hunter Osborne talks Alabama official visit, which school is pushing hard to flip him
Alabama defensive lineman commit Hunter Osborne described Bama as the "perfect fit" for him following his official visit to the school. He spoke with BamaInsider about his visit, time with d-line coach Freddie Roach, which school is pushing the hardest to flip him, and more.
Auburn remains in hunt for state's top prospects
Two of Alabama’s top 2023 prospects have been frequent visitors to the Plains, despite the turmoil of Auburn’s head coaching situation. James smith and Qua Russaw, who rank No. 1 and No. 5 respectively in 247Sports’ Alabama recruiting rankings, and teammates at Carver High School in Montgomery, have each taken in four football games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, and have remained interested in the Tigers.
