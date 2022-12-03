ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.

Impairment and intoxication are not believed to be contributing factors in this incident. The investigation into the crash is underway.

December 03, 2022

Source: KLFY

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
OPELOUSAS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

Lafayette house fire on Chag Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

