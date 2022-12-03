33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.
The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
Impairment and intoxication are not believed to be contributing factors in this incident. The investigation into the crash is underway.
December 03, 2022
Source: KLFY
