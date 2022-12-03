A defensive possession that sealed the Chicago Bulls' 1993 Eastern Conference title

The Chicago Bulls put on a defensive clinic against the New York Knicks, stopping Charles Smith four times in five seconds in Game 5 of the 1993 ECF.

Beating the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs in the 1990s was damn near impossible. The New York Knicks found it out the hard way in 1993 when they had a chance to take a 3-2 series lead against the Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

However, what should have been a moment of triumph instead resulted in one of the most dramatic moments in postseason history.

Incredible defensive sequence

The 1993 Eastern Conference Finals saw the Bulls take on the Knicks in an unfamiliar position — without homecourt advantage. The Knicks quickly took advantage and won Games 1 and 2 before the Bulls won Games 3 and 4 on their home floor to set the stage for an epic Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks had a 27-game winning streak.

The Bulls led 95-94 with 20 seconds left, but the Knicks had a chance to take the lead with a basket. Knicks guard John Starks initially received the ball before passing it to Patrick Ewing, who drove to the basket. The legendary center then dropped the ball off to Charles Smith, who had four separate chances to score in five seconds but was stopped each time by the Bulls' defense. Horace Grant, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen all had a hand in the play, denying Smith four consecutive shots and preserving the Bulls' victory.

The incredible defensive sequence effectively sealed the Knicks' fate, as they eventually lost in Game 6, 96-88, to give the Bulls the Eastern Conference title. They would defeat Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals to capture their third straight title.

Devastated Knicks

The Knicks left the court in shock. Smith was noticeably devastated, as his four missed layups cost the Knicks a chance to win Game 5 and likely cost them the series. The Knicks were so stunned by the Game 5 loss that then-guard Doc Rivers likened it to a sudden passing of a family member.

As for Smith, he would play for the Knicks for a couple more seasons before finishing his nine-year career with the San Antonio Spurs. Smith had a solid career that spanned 564 games, averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. However, his name is forever linked to the Bulls' defense stopping him late in Game 5.

It was a defining moment that showed the Bulls' prowess and why they were one of the greatest teams of all time.