Mexican police find 300kg of fentanyl pills hidden in coconuts on highway

Police in Mexico have found 300 kilograms of fentanyl pills hidden inside coconuts, close to the US border.

The stash was found in a truck travelling on a highway in the northern state of Sonora .

Footage shows the coconut husks neatly split in half, with plastic bags of fentanyl pills visible inside.

Members of the Federal Police have arrested two people who were transporting the substance, and an investigation is ongoing.

Fentanyl is blamed for tens of thousands of US overdose deaths each year.

